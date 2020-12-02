Commodities

NSE launches first agri futures contract CDSO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

The National Stock Exchange launched its first agricultural commodity futures contract on crude degummed soybean oil on December 1. The monthly expiry futures contract of CDSO has trading lot size of 10 tonnes and price basis as Kandla.

The first trade was executed by ‘East India Securities and Budge Budge Refineries’, one of the premier edible oil refiners. The contract recorded trading of over 4,200 tonnes with turnover exceeding ₹45 crore.

The CDSO futures contracts will help the industry hedge the price risk for the soybean oils processing and allied industries.

