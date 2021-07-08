OECD-FAO: Global pulses trade to slow as India may boost production by 2030

The global pulse market that reached a volume of 92 million tons in 2020 - following an annual growth of 3 per cent during the previous decade – is expected to increase by 22 ml t by 2030, says OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2021-2030 released earlier this week.

Almost half of the projected increase is expected to come from Asia, especially India, the world’s largest producer, processor, importer and consumer of pulses. India’s production which is currently in the 23-25 ml t range is expected to expand by a further 6.6 ml t by the end of this decade, the report has projected.

Introduction of high yielding hybrid seeds and the minimum support price mechanism to stabilise farmers’ income in addition to procurement program by some State governments are expected to drive growth in India.

At the global level, production expansion will be driven under assumption of continued intensification of pulses production systems due to a combination of improved yields and intensified land use, mainly in Asia, Africa and Europe, the report asserts adding that growth in Asia and Africa will come from inter-cropping of pulses with cereals especially because of smallholder cultivation.

However, growth in yield improvement in pulses will continue to lag that of cereals and oilseeds in the absence of supportive policies, inadequate irrigation facilities and lack of major breakthrough in high yielding seeds.

The report observes that world pulses trade grew from 13 ml t to 17 ml t over the past decade and is projected to reach 19 ml t by 2030. India’s recent efforts to become self-sufficient in pulses are cited as a major factor driving the anticipated slowdown in global pulses trade. Interestingly, the report forecast that imports by India are expected to level-off by 2030 at 5 ml t.

Of course, this is not good news for major exporters such as Canada and Australia that have been servicing the Indian market for long years. Canada and Australia will continue to remain two of the world’s largest exporters reaching volumes of 8 ml t and 2.4 ml t respectively by 2030. This means major origins will now have to start scouting for new markets in order to diversify the destination.

Pulses are expected to regain importance in the diets in many regions of the world. Global average annual per capita food use will increase by 9 kg by 2030.

By far the largest producer, India accounted for 24 per cent of global production in the past decade, followed by Canada (8 per cent) and the European Union (5 per cent).

As the Asian market accounts for more than half of all consumption but only about 45 per cent of production, it becomes the most significant import destination, the report points out.

(The author is a policy commentator and agribusiness specialist. Views are personal)