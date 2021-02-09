Oil climbs to 13-month highs

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Oil prices edged up on Tuesday to their highest in 13 months as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over fuel demand recovery support energy markets.
Brent crude futures for April gained 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $60.85 a barrel by 0246 GMT. U.S. West TexasIntermediate crude (WTI) for March was at $58.25 a barrel, up 28 cents, or 0.5 per cent.
Both Brent and WTI are at their highest since January 2020. Front-month prices for both contracts are up for the seventh session on Tuesday, the longest win streak since January 2019.
Additional supply reductions by top exporter Saudi Arabia in February and March, on top of cuts by producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, are tightening supplies and balancing global markets.
Investors are also pinning hopes on oil demand recovery when Covid-19 vaccines take effect. A weak dollar has also helped shored up prices of commodities.
“Progress on US stimulus and optimism around the roll-out and effect of vaccines across the remainder of 2021 and a slightly weaker USD help the view (for a recovery) albeit there was mixed news on the impact of the current vaccines formulatedon the emerging South African variant,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at brokerage Axi.
He cautioned, however, that both Brent and WTI are in overbought territory on technical charts.
“While I remain a bit cautious at current levels, the medium and longer-term outlook for demand is healthy, and one can understand a willingness to look through some of the near-term uncertainty that remains for oil," he said.
