Oil down on stronger greenback, rising US rig count

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses from Friday, after the US dollar jumped to a three-week high and US rig count rose, although nearly a quarter of US’ Gulf of Mexico output remained offline in the wake of two hurricanes.
Brent crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $74.86 a barrel at 0410 GMT after losing 33 cents on Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 55 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $71.42 a barrel, after declining by 64 cents on Friday.
“Strength in the USD over the last couple of days has provided some headwinds to the market,” researchers at ING Bank said in a note on Monday.
Oil fell with the greenback near a three-week high following a rally on Friday on better-than-expected US retail sales data. This bolstered expectations that the US Federal Reserve will begin reducing asset purchases later this year.
“WTI crude may consolidate over the next few trading sessions until the trajectory of the dollar is a little clearer,” OANDA analyst, Edward Moya, said in a note.
ING said that a tapering announcement this week would “likely put some downward pressure on oil and the broader commodities complex,” although it added that such an announcement was more likely in November.
Also see: Oil dips as US storm-hit supply makes slow return
A stronger greenback makes US dollar-priced oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, curtailing demand.
A rise in the US rig count also kept a lid on oil prices. The oil and gas rig count rose by nine to 512 in the week to September 17, its highest since April 2020 and double the level from this time last year, Baker Hughes said on Friday.
As of Friday, 23 per cent of US’ Gulf of Mexico crude output, or 422,078 barrels per day, remained shut, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...