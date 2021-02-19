Oil drops as investors gauge big chill impact on US refineries

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Oil prices slid as much as 2%in early trade on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries shut by a big freeze in the U.S. South will take some time to revive operations and dent crude demand.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell$1.21, or 2%, to $59.31 a barrel at 0157 GMT, after declining 1%on Thursday.
Brent crude futures dropped $1.07, or 1.7%, to$62.86 a barrel, after declining 0.6% on Thursday.
Both benchmark contracts rallied to 13-month highs on Thursday driven by the historic freeze in U.S. southern states. While analysts estimate the extreme cold has shut in as much as one-third of U.S. crude production, attention has now turned to the impact on refiners.
"The market is concerned about the refinery outages in Texas, where arctic weather has caused power outages and frozen wells and pipes," ANZ Research said in a note.
The lack of demand from refineries will likely lead to builds in crude stocks over coming weeks, even though around 3.5million barrels per day (bpd) of U.S. oil output has been shut,ANZ said.
Citi analysts said in a note that some U.S. refineries might bring forward maintenance work normally scheduled for the spring, ahead of the summer driving season.
"Refinery outages could be deeper and longer lasting,especially ahead of the spring maintenance season, as some plants could decide to anticipate planned turnarounds of roughly500-k b/d on aggregate over the next month," Citi analysts said.
U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected in the week toFeb. 12, before the freeze, with inventories down by 7.3 million barrels to 461.8 million barrels, their lowest since March, the Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...