Oil edges higher but on track for big weekly loss

M&M, Ford team up again in ‘complex automotive world’
The allies, who go back a long way, bet big on opportunities in emerging markets
Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.
Brent crude oil futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $57.79 a barrel by 0138 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $52.57 a barrel. For the week, Brent futures were down 6.7 per cent, marking its largest weekly loss since December, while WTI was down 6 per cent, its biggest decline since July.
Weak US services sector and jobs growth data on Thursday added to worries about global oil demand and exacerbated fears that a protracted US-China trade war could push the global economy into a recession. “Concerns about global oil demand are rising, and next week’s US-China trade talks, the significant X factor, will be particularly important, given the sharp drop in oil price over the last week,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also said on Thursday the world’s top crude oil exporter has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month that knocked out more than 5 per cent of global oil supply. “The mood wasn’t helped by news that Saudi Arabia has managed a speedy recovery from the recent attacks,” ANZ Bank said in a note on Friday.
However, recent data showing a slowdown in US shale output and drilling activity could lend some support. “Continued falls in drilling activity have seen monthly growth in US shale oil output fall, from 1,50,000 barrels per day (kbpd) to only 50 kbpd,” said ANZ. “This is likely to linger well into 2020.”
The allies, who go back a long way, bet big on opportunities in emerging markets
The traditional practices of yesteryear will not do the trick any longer
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...