Oil extends gains on OPEC+ supply restraint

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Oil prices rose early on Friday, adding to big gains overnight after OPEC and its allies agreed to not increase supply in April as they await a more solid recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $64.00 at 0128 GMT, holding below a 13-month high hit on Thursday.
Brent crude rose 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $66.84 a barrel, but down from a high of $67.75 hit on Thursday.
Both contracts soared more than 4 per cent on Thursday after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies,together called OPEC+, extended oil output curbs into April,with small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan.
"It just goes to show how much of a surprise the OPEC+discipline is," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
"What makes the gain even more impressive is that it comes against a risk-off backdrop and a higher US dollar," he said.
Oil prices usually fall when the dollar rises as a higher greenback makes oil more expensive for buyers with other currencies.
Investors were surprised that Saudi Arabia had decided to maintain its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day through April even after oil prices rallied over the past two months.
"The group's supply discipline shows that Saudi Arabia's preference for caution is being adhered to," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
Analysts are reviewing their price forecasts to reflect the continued supply restraint by OPEC+ as well as US shale producers, who are holding back spending in order to boost returns to investors.
"Oil prices could rip higher now that a tight market is likely up through the summer. WTI crude at $75 no longer seems outlandish and Brent could easily top $80 by the summer," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...