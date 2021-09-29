Oil falls for second day as supply-driven rally peters out

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Oil prices fell for the second straight day on Wednesday as doubts re-emerged over demand, with Covid-19 cases continuing to rise worldwide and gasoline shortages in some regions.
Brent crude was down $1.03 or 1.3 per cent at $78.06 a barrel by 0130 GMT, having fallen nearly $2 on Tuesday after touching $80.75, its highest in nearly three years.
US oil fell $1.02 or 1.4 per cent to $74.27 a barrel, having dropped 0.2 per cent in the previous session.
Oil prices have been charging higher as economies recover from pandemic lockdowns and fuel demand picks up, while some producing countries have seen supply disruptions.
Traders expect Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, usually known as OPEC+, will decide to keep supplies tight when they meet next week.
“While the supply backdrop has not changed much, oil prices hitting $80/bbl would see pressure building for OPEC+ nations to increase their production quota,” ANZ Research said in a note.
Oil demand is expected to rise strongly in the next few years, OPEC forecast on Tuesday, sounding a warning that the world needs to keep investing in production to avert a crunch even as it transitions to less polluting forms of energy.
China’s weakening housing market and growing power outages have hit sentiment as any fallout for the world’s second-biggest economy would likely have a knock-on effect on oil demand,analysts said.
China is the world’s top oil importer and second-biggest consumer of the fossil fuel after the United States.
US crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
Crude stocks rose by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended September 24. Gasoline inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels and distillate stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...