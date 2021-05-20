Oil falls for third day on rising coronavirus infections, US stockpiles

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Oil prices fell on Thursday after a slump in the previous session, as rising US stockpiles added to concerns about a hit to demand from surging coronavirus infections in Asia and possible US rate hikes.
Brent crude was down 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $66.60 a barrel by 0141 GMT, having fallen 3 per cent on Wednesday. US oil fell 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $63.29 a barrel, after a 3.3 per cent drop in the previous session.
Also read: Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil
“A resurgence in Covid-19 cases across parts of Asia is doing little to support the market in the near term,” ING Economics said in a note.
Almost two-thirds of people tested in Indian show exposure to the coronavirus, suggesting a spiralling spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529.
The decline in prices this week was given added impetus on Wednesday after media reports said the US and Iran have made progress in talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme that could result in sanctions being lifted and more supply coming to the market.
Later reports indicated that more time was needed to reach an agreement.
Also read: Dollar bounces after Fed minutes revives tapering discussion
Speculation the Fed might raise rates weighed on the outlook for economic growth and prompted investors to reduce exposure to oil and other commodities.
Rising US stockpiles of crude also weighed on prices, although the gain in the most recent week was below expectations.
Crude inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels last week, against analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel rise.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...