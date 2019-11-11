Oil falls on jitters over US-China trade talks progress

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed caution over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China, with investors shrugging off comments over the weekend by US President Donald Trump that talks were going well.
Brent crude was down 39 cents, or 0.6per cent , at $62.12 by 0117 GMT. The contract rose 1.3per cent last week.
US crude was 35 cents, or 0.6per cent , lower at $56.89 a barrel, having risen 1.9per cent last week.
Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely,” but the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right one for America.
The 16-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies has slowed economic growth around the world and prompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand, raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.
Trump also said there had been incorrect reporting about US willingness to lift tariffs as part of a “phase one” agreement, news of which had boosted markets.
Any agreement on rolling back tariffs “would boost risk sentiment but not necessarily provide (an) immediate economic fillip,” said Stephen Innes chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.
Underlining the impact of the trade war, data over the weekend showed that China's producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October, as the manufacturing sector weakened, hit by the dispute and declining demand.
In the United States, energy companies last week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a third week in a row. Drillers cut seven rigs in the week to November 8, bringing the total count down to 684, the lowest since April 2017, Baker Hughes said.
Money managers boosted their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to November 5 by 22,512 contracts to 138,389, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
SBI (₹316)After a strong rally in October, the stock of SBI seems to be consolidating in the band between ₹315 ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...