Oil falls on US inventory build, surging Covid-19 cases

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday as a surprise build in US crude inventories and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in India and Japan raised concerns that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may slow.
Brent crude futures fell 57 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $64.75 a barrel by 0157 GMT, following a drop of $1.25 on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 58 cents, or 1.0 per cent, at $60.77 a barrel, after losing $1.32 on Wednesday.
Both contracts dropped more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, closing at their lowest since April 13. They are down more than 3 per cent so far this week.
US crude oil stockpiles unexpectedly edged higher in the week ended on April 16, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, confirming American Petroleum Institute data from the day before.
"Oil prices have been under pressure this week due to growing worries that a surging number of Covid-19 cases in India and Japan will slow a recovery in fuel demand in Asia," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
"The market sentiment was further battered by the EIA's weekly data that showed an increase in US crude oil."
India, the world's third-largest oil user, on Wednesday reported another record increase in its daily death toll from Covid-19. Japan, the world's No.4 oil importer, is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a producer group known as OPEC+, are heading for a largely technical meeting next week in which major changes to policy are unlikely, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and OPEC+ sources said.
"Earlier this week, the market rose briefly on news of Libya's force majeure on exports, but concerns over the spread of the pandemic in Asia are outweighing Libya's news now," Fujitomi's Tazawa said.
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on Monday on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities due to a budget dispute with the country's central bank.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...