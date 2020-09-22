Oil holds losses near $40 amid deteriorating demand outlook

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Oil held losses in Asia after plunging the most in almost two weeks amid signs a resurgent coronavirus could lead to more lockdowns.
Futures in New York edged higher toward $40 a barrel after dropping 4.4% Monday amid a broader market sell-off. More restrictions in the U.K. and a warning the U.S. could experience another cycle of the virus damped sentiment, while prospects for more fiscal stimulus were damaged by a partisan battle over replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The expected reopening of Libya’s battered oil industry also weighed on the market.
Tropical Storm Beta, meanwhile, is bringing flooding to Texas and is set to hammer Louisiana, but isnt expected to cause many issues for onshore refineries. Interruptions to offshore rigs aren’t likely to be long-lasting.
Prices jumped 10% last week after Saudi Arabia indicated it would defend the market, but the consumption outlook remains shaky as the virus stages a comeback in some countries and hasn’t been brought under control in others. Chinas biggest oil company said it sees demand for refined petroleum products in the worlds biggest crude importer peaking around 2025, while BP Plc became the first supermajor to call the end of the era of oil-demand growth.
There’s now an increased possibility of lockdowns in various countries weighing further on oil demand, said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. The revival in Libyan output isn’t likely to have a major impact as its uncertain how soon production can be ramped up, he said.
Brent’s three-month timespread was $1.33 a barrel in contango -- where prompt contracts are cheaper than later-dated ones -- compared with $1.80 at the beginning of last week. The change in the global benchmarks market structure indicates concern about over-supply has eased a bit.
Libya told companies to resume production at some fields that are free of foreign mercenaries and fighters. Oil output is set to reach 310,000 barrels of oil a day in a few days from the current level of 90,000, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The North African nation, which has been wracked by civil strife, could be pumping 500,000 barrels a day by the end of the year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecast.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...