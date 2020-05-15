Oil mixed as coronavirus risks offset hopes that crude stockpiles will shrink

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Oil prices were mixed on Friday after big gains a day earlier when the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted crude stockpiles would start to shrink in second-half 2020 after surging while the coronavirus pandemic slashed fuel demand.
Brent crude was up 1 cent at $31.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after rising nearly 7per cent on Thursday. The global benchmark is roughly flat on the week after rising for the previous two weeks.
Giving up earlier gains, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil was down 13 cents, or 0.5per cent, at $27.43 a barrel, having jumped 9per cent in the previous session. WTI is still heading for a third weekly gain, up more than 10per cent.
Prices have been lifted by more signs that oil output is falling among OPEC and other major producers, a grouping known as OPEC+. But the market mood remains cautious, with the coronavirus pandemic far from over and new clusters emerging in countries where lockdowns have been eased.
There remains the “risk of renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 ... and questionmarks over how far OPEC+ production cuts will be implemented,” ANZ said in a note.
Still, as demand increases with the easing of lockdowns to get economies going again, the IEA said it expects crude inventories to fall by about 5.5 million bpd in the second half of this year.
US crude inventories fell for the first time in 15 weeks, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, dropping by 745,000 barrels to 531.5 million barrels in the week to May 8. Analysts had expected another increase.
Output cuts will boost the trend towards lower inventories.
OPEC+ had already agreed to cut production by nearly 10 million bpd, a record amount, and Saudi Arabia extended its planned reductions for June, pledging earlier this week to slashing production by nearly 5 million barrels per day.
Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, reduced the volume of crude it will supply to at least three buyers in Asia by as much as 30per cent for June, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
OPEC+ now wants to extend overall production cuts beyond May and June when the group next meets, sources told Reuters earlier this week.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...