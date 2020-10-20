Oil prices drop for 4th day on resurgence of coronavirus cases globally

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Oil prices slipped for a fourth straight day on Tuesday on worries about a resurgence of coronavirus cases globally stifling a promising recovery in fuel demand, while growing output from Libya adds to plentiful supply in the market.
Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.7%, to $42.32 a barrel by 0149 GMT, after falling 31 cents on Monday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 26 cents, or 0.6%, to $40.57 a barrel, after losing 5 cents on Monday.
Covid-19 cases topped 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, with a growing second wave in Europe and North America having sparked new clampdowns.
“Since April we have seen a miraculous recovery in oil demand which is now at about 92% of pre-pandemic levels, but it's too early to declare an end to the Covid-19 oil demand destruction era,” said Rystad Energy oil markets analyst Louise Dickson.
A meeting on Monday of a ministerial panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together called OPEC+, pledged to support the oil market as concerns grow over soaring infections.
For now OPEC+ is sticking with a deal to curb output by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) through December, and then shaving the cuts back to 5.7 million bpd in January.
Three sources from producing countries said the planned output increase from January could be reversed if necessary.
“We don't think oil markets are in a position to absorb the around 2% of global supply that OPEC+ are expected to restart from 1 January, 2021,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
He said rising output from Libya, which is operating outside the OPEC+ pact, was adding to oversupply concerns.
Libya is rapidly ramping up production after armed conflict shut almost all of the country's output in January. Output from its biggest field, Sharara, which reopened on Oct. 11, is now at around 150,000 bpd, or about half its capacity, two industry sources told Reuters.
Meanwhile traders will be watching for crude and product inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Analysts expect U.S. crude oil and distillate stockpiles likely fell in the latest week, according to a Reuters poll.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...