Oil prices extend rally after surprise fall in U.S. stocks

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Oil prices rose again on Wednesday, extending their more than week-long rally after industry data showing a fall in US crude oil stocks added to optimism about an expected rise in global fuel demand.
Brent crude was up by 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $61.20 by 0110 GMT after rising nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, when it touched a 13-month high. US crude added 2 cents to $58.28.
Crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels in the week to February 5 to about 474.1 million barrels, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
That compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an increase of 9,85,000 barrels. Official Energy Information Administration (EIA) data is due at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.
“A reading similar to the one reported by the API would likely continue to provide support to the market,” ING Economics said in a note.
Also read:Consumers in choppy waters as petrol, diesel prices rise
Crude oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point dropped by 1.4 million barrels, API said.
Still, inventories of gasoline rose, gaining by 4.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll fora build of 1.8 million barrels. Official data is due later on Wednesday.
Oil prices have rallied since November as governments kicked off vaccination drives for Covid-19, while putting in place large stimulus packages to boost economic activity.
Also read: US oil may extend gains into $58.88-59.38 range
The world’s biggest exporter, Saudi Arabia, is unilaterally reducing supply in February and March, adding to cuts agreed by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies.
Some analysts are now forecasting there will be a supply deficit in 2021 as more populations get vaccinated and startgoing away on trips and working in offices, potentially boosting fuel demand.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...