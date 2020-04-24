Oil prices extend rebound on output cuts, still set to end tumultuous week in the red

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Oil prices rose on Friday, gaining further ground as some producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output swiftly to try to counter the evaporation in global demand for fuels caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude was up 60 cents, or 2.8%, at $21.93 by 0133 GMT, having climbed 5% on Thursday. U.S. oil gained 66 cents, or 4%, at $17.16 a barrel, after surging 20% in the previous session.
But barring a sharper jump on the last trading day of the week, prices are heading for their eighth weekly loss in the last nine - one of the most tumultuous weeks in the history of oil trading, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate falling into negative territory to minus $37.63 a barrel on Monday, while Brent thudded to a two-decade low.
“The disruption relating to the coronavirus is set to cause the steepest fall in global GDP since the Second World War,” Capital Economics said in a note, forecasting a 5.5% contraction in global economies this year, dwarfing the 0.5% fall seen during the global financial crisis.
“Once the virus is under control output should rebound, but it will take years to return to its pre-virus path,” it said.
Under a deal agreed between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counties (OPEC) and associated producers like Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, production cuts equal to 9.7 million barrels of oil per day are due to kick in from May.
But Kuwait's state news agency KUNA said on Thursday the producer will begin cutting supplies to international markets without waiting for the official start of the OPEC+ deal.
Meanwhile Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oil project will have to cut output sharply from May onwards as the oil producer fulfils its commitments under the deal to cut production, four sources told Reuters.
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...