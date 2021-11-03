Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in US inventory

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the US, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.
Brent crude futures fell by 98 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $83.74 a barrel by 0034 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures tumbled by $1.32, or 1.6 per cent, to $82.59a barrel.
"Crude oil lower as pressure mounted on OPEC to boost output. US President Biden led calls from major economies for the group to increase production beyond what has already been agreed," analysts from ANZ said in a note on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden, speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude.
US crude and distillate fuel stocks rose last week while gasoline declined, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
Crude stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29. Gasoline inventories fell by 552,000 barrels and distillate stocks rose by 573,000 barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected crude oil inventories to have risen last week.
Data from the US Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, will be released later on Wednesday.
In a sign that high prices are encouraging more supply elsewhere, BP said on Tuesday it will ramp up investments in its onshore US shale oil and gas business to $1.5 billion in 2022 from $1 billion this year.
