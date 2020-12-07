Oil prices fall as surging virus cases force more lockdowns

SUV Magnite: A ‘make or break’ product for Nissan India
Oil prices fell on Monday as a continued surge in coronavirus globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California.
Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $49.09 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 19 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $46.07 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained for a fifth consecutive week last week.
“Crude pared earlier vaccine roll-out gains after Los Angeles county had another record high in coronavirus cases and South Korea raised their alert level,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“Covid restrictive measures and lockdowns across the globe seem poised to keep crude prices heavy in the short-term.”
The restrictions in California call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again.
The southern German region of Bavaria announced on Sunday that it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until January 5, while South Korean authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month.
Also weighing on prices, US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the 11th time in 12 weeks as producers return to the wellpad even as most are cutting spending this year and next.
Iran, meanwhile, has instructed its oil ministry to prepare installations for production and sale of crude oil at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday.
“Adding to the pressure on oil prices is the potential Iranian increase to production in three months. Iran is optimistic the US will ease restrictions if they return back to the 2015 nuclear deal,” Moya added.
