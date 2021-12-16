Oil prices: Omicron may be a deciding factor

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The new Covid variant Omicron might play a key role in determining how crude oil prices move in the coming days. The variant has so far appeared manageable with no significant data on fatality being reported from affected countries, but its exact impact on commodity prices can only be determined once there is a prognosis on how dangerous it ultimately turns out to be.
According to Sukrit Vijayakar, Director of Trifecta Consultants, oil prices — which were at a high of around $86 a barrel sometime in August this year — plunged to a low of $68 a barrel when the variant was first reported, and is currently trading at around $73-74 a barrel. There are several bullish factors which could lead to price rise from here on. The OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC producers have been adhering to quotas withholding supplies in the market.
“This is hoarding or price manipulation and this is likely to send prices up. The demand is also growing as the lockdown has eased across several places. This apart, the geopolitical uncertainty is another factor that is likely to push up prices,” Vijayakar said at the Commodities Market Outlook 2022 webinar organised by BusinessLine.
Short supply of oil globally in unlikely as there is enough spare capacity in both OPEC and non-OPEC countries. OPEC has a spare capacity of two million barrels a day and the US has spare capacity of 1.4 million barrels a day.
“No buyer of oil has ever been stuck for a cargo of oil when required so this short supply should be taken with a severe pinch of salt. The efficiency of oil rigs has been improving so there is expectation of good production so I don’t see market being short for oil. The demand is more of an issue than the supply,” he said adding “we are not going to be in a situation where refineries will stop working because there is no oil. The oil reserves act as some kind of price cooler,” he said.
According to Mathew John, Director – Technical Research, Almus Risk Consulting, the average price of crude in 2022, even if it were to spike, should be around $75-80 a barrel. However, on the downside, oil could go lower to around $58-60 a barrel levels and the maximum downside would be $49 a barrel.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...