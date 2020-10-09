Oil prices pause in week-long surge as Norwegian strike drives strong gains

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Oil prices eased a few cents early in trading on Friday in a breather at the end of a week of big gains propelled by a strike in Norway that raised the prospect of supply from the major producer being slashed by up to 25 per cent.
Brent was down by 9 cents at $43.25 a barrel by 0152 GMT, having gained more than 3 per cent on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 5 cents at $41.14 after also falling more than 3 per cent on Thursday.
Both contracts are on track for gains of around 10 per cent this week - the first rise in three weeks - yanked higher by the prospect of tighter supply on production outages in the North Sea because of the action by Norwegian oil workers.
“This could see almost one million barrels a day of crude oil impacted,” ANZ Research said in a note.
Norwegian oil company and labour officials said they will meet with a state-appointed mediator on Friday in an attempt both sides hope will bring an end to a strike that threatens to strip out about a quarter of the country's oil and gas output.
Elsewhere, market watchers are also bracing for the impact on US production of Hurricane Delta, forecast to strike the Gulf Coast within hours. Nearly 1.5 million barrels of daily output has been halted so far.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
An Indian single malt whisky has been judged the third best in the world. Here’s why
A writ petition in the Supreme Court argues that animals have legal entitlements. A look at the Constitution ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...