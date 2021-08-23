Oil prices rebound from 7-day losing streak as investors snap up bargains

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Oil prices reversed out of a seven-day losing stretch on Monday as investors punted on crude at bargain levels, though lingering fears over how a surge in global COVID-19 cases might affect fuel demand combined with a firmer U.S. dollar to limit gains.
Brent crude futures climbed 60 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $65.78 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after hitting the lowest level since May 21 of $64.60 earlier in the session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October rose 53 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $62.67 a barrel, recovering from $61.74, the lowest since May 21, touched in Asia's earlytrade.
Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week - Brent slid about 8 per cent and WTI fell about 9 per cent - as markets braced for weakened fuel demand worldwide due to the surge in the pandemic.
"Oil prices took a breather (on Monday) after their steep drops last week," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.
"We expect to see more adjustments this week, but the market sentiment will likely remain bearish with growing concerns over slower fuel demand worldwide," he added.
Numerous nations worldwide are responding to the rising coronavirus infection rate, triggered by the Delta variant, by adding travel restrictions to curb the spread.
China, the world's largest crude oil importer, has imposed new restrictions with its 'zero tolerance' coronavirus policy,which is affecting shipping and global supply chains. The United States and China have also imposed flight-capacity restrictions.
The firmer U.S. dollar also kept investor enthusiasm in check.
The currency traded near its highest in more than nine months against major peers on Monday. Oil prices move inversely to the U.S. currency, making oil more expensive for foreign purchasers when the dollar rallies.
The pandemic surge prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to move its annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium to an online formatto be held this Friday, raising questions about the central bank's broader assessment of the Delta variant's economic impact as it inches toward tapering stimulus.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...