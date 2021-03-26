Oil prices rebound on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Oil prices bounced back on Friday from a plunge a day earlier on concerns that a large container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal may block the vital shipping lane for weeks, squeezing supply.
Prices, however, were still headed for a third consecutive weekly loss.
Brent crude was higher by 43 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $62.38 a barrel by 0028 GMT, after dropping 3.8 per cent on Thursday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 49 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $59.05 a barrel, having tumbled 4.3 per cent a day earlier.
Both benchmarks were on track for a weekly loss of more than 3 per cent, following a more than 6 per cent decline last week.
The trapped container ship is blocking traffic in the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest shipping channels for oil and refined fuels, grain and other trade between Asia and Europe.
Officials stopped all ships entering the canal on Thursday, and a salvage company said the vessel may take weeks to free.
"Expectations that the blockage of the Suez Canal may last for weeks raised fears of supply tightness in oil markets," said Nissan Securities researcher Yasushi Osada.
"But lingering worries that a fresh wave of lockdowns in Europe and elsewhere may slow a recovery of global fuel demand are expected to limit price gains," he said.
Countries in Europe are renewing restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, which will likely reduce fuel demand from the region. Germany, Europe's largest economy, has seen its biggest increase in coronavirus cases since January.
In parts of western India, authorities ordered people indoors as new infections hit the highest level in five months.
The oil market was also under pressure as producers had difficulty selling to Asia, especially China. Asian buyers instead took cheaper oil from storage while refinery maintenance has reduced demand, industry sources said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...