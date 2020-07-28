Oil prices rise on US stimulus hopes, weaker dollar

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, buoyed by support for demand coming from efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy's recovery from the coronavirus crisis and a weakening of the dollar that makes crude cheaper for global buyers.
Brent crude futures climbed 35 cents, or 0.8%, to $43.76 a barrel at 0118 GMT, adding to a 0.2% gain on Monday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 27 cents, or 0.7%, to $41.87 a barrel, building on a 0.75% rise on Monday.
U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package worked out with the White House to revitalise the economy with expanded unemployment benefits for millions due to expire this week, although Democrats urged more support.
Further aiding the stimulus, the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting panel meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, where it is expected to reiterate it will keep interest rates near zero for years to come.
“Oil prices will continue to draw support from the Fed's dovish policy, which sees the U.S. dollar move lower,” AxiCorp market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
The U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest in nearly two years against a basket of six other major currencies on the back of a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases. Florida and California have now both overtaken the previous epicentre, New York.
“For oil prices to break out higher, there must be a significant flattening of the U.S. Sunbelt Covid-19 case count curve at a minimum,” Innes said.
Traders will be watching out for U.S. inventory data due from the American Petroleum Institute industry group later on Tuesday and the government on Wednesday. Refined products stockpiles are expected to have declined last week, while crude oil stockpiles are expected to have held steady, five analysts polled by Reuters estimated.
On the down side for fuel demand, Europe's largest low-cost airline, Ryanair, on Monday cut its annual passenger target by a quarter after bookings were hit in recent days, and warned a second wave of Covid-19 infections could lower that further.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
₹1079 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1065105210921105 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...