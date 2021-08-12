Oil prices steady after US call for more oil raises supply concerns

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Oil prices were steady on Thursday following two days of gains after a call from the US, the world's top oil consumer, for major producers to boost output, reinforced supply concerns as economies ease their coronavirus restrictions.
Brent crude futures edged higher by 5 cents to $71.49 a barrel by 0216 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained by 4 cents to $69.29.
US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery.
Data from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed that fuel demand in the top global crude user has averaged 20.6 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four weeks, roughly in line with 2019 levels, and US refiners slightly increased the amount of crude they processed last week.
OPEC agreed in July to boost output each month by 400,000 bpd over the previous month, starting in August, until the rest of their record cuts of 10 million bpd, about 10 per cent of world demand, made in 2020 are phased out.
However, there are still concerns that the increase will not be enough to meet demand as the US and Europe ease their coronavirus-induced movement restrictions.
"The Biden Administration said that the recently agreed production increases will not fully offset previous production cuts imposed during the pandemic," said ANZ in a note.
Later, the White House said its outreach to OPEC+ is ongoing and aimed at long-term engagement, not necessarily an immediate response.
The administration added it had not called upon US producers to ramp up production, which led the market to turn higher on Wednesday, said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Other data from the EIA report weighed on prices. US crude oil stockpiles fell modestly last week, out of step with forecasts, while gasoline inventories dipped to their lowest level since November. More volatile weekly demand numbers also declined.
