Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia's State-owned oil producer Aramco raised the official selling price for its crude, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tighter supplies.
Brent crude was up by 90 cents or 1.1 per cent at $83.64 a barrel, after dropping nearly 2 per cent last week. US oil gained 87cents or 1.1 per cent to $82.14, having declined almost 3 per cent through Friday.
Aramco late on Friday raised its December official selling price to Asia for its Arab light crude to $2.70 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, up $1.4 from this month.
The move by Aramco suggests "demand remains strong" as theOPEC producer and other major oil exporters keep the reins on supply, ANZ Research said in a note.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed last week to stick to their plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December.
US President Joe Biden had called on OPEC+ to produce more barrels to dampen rising prices and on Saturday said his administration has "other tools" to deal with the higher price of oil.
Elsewhere, China's oil imports slumped in October to the lowest in three years, as State-owned refiners withheld purchases due to higher prices, while independent refiners wererestrained by limited quotas for bringing in crude.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...