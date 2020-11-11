Oil rises after stockpile draw amid hopes for Covid-19 vaccine

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Oil futures rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that US crude inventories fell by more than expected as prices continued to be supported by news of successful trials of a vaccine for coronavirus.
Brent crude was up 31 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $43.92 a barrel by 0213 GMT, while US oil gained 36 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $41.72 a barrel.
Crude stockpiles fell by 5.1 million barrels last week to about 482 million barrels, industry group data showed on Tuesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a reduction of 913,000 barrels.
“Defying analysts' expectations again, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a significant 'draw' in crude oil inventories,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AXI.
Gasoline inventories dropped by 3.3 million barrels, the API data showed, against expectations for a draw of 263,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.
Distillate fuel stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, were down by 5.6 million barrels versus expectations for a draw of 1.9 million barrels.
Oil prices also “continue to revel on the back of Pfizer's vaccine announcement,” Innes said.
Brent gained nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday, with US oil rising by a similar amount after initial trials data showed the experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech was 90 per cent effective.
Both Brent and US oil prices are up more than 10 per cent this week.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...