Oil surges above $66

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Oil opened the week in robust form after a raft of economic data from China added to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic just as the OPEC+ alliance presses on with output curbs to drain global inventories.
West Texas Intermediate in New York gained 1 per cent, while Brent also climbed. Figures from China for the first two months of the year showed a surge in industrial output and retail sales, underscoring the strength of its V-shaped recovery and reinforcing expectations for increased energy demand.
Crude has rallied strongly in the opening months of 2021, supported by the vaccine-aided recovery from the pandemic and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to keep a tight rein on supplies. That combination -- plus an uptick in attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure by Houthi rebels -- helped London’s Brent crude to top $71 a barrel last week.
“Once again, a much-improved demand picture along with supply cuts, particularly from OPEC+, have us drifting higher,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific. Lots of data this week, including China’s, may yield primary evidence of the recovery, according to McCarthy. “I expect, if anything, we are going to see higher levels.”
Among the welter of figures, China’s apparent oil demand rose almost 17 per cent in January-February from a year earlier, to 13.326 million barrels a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That snapshot takes into account domestic oil processing volume, and the net import of refined petroleum.
China is the only major economy to power out of the pandemic after an early control over the virus. Its economy grew 2.3 per cent in 2020, and it is forecast by economists to expand 8.4 per cent this year. The government has targeted a more modest expansion of “above 6 per cent” for 2021.
There have also been positive signs from the US, with the weekly Covid-19 death toll declining to a four-month low and new infections dropping. That’s boosting the outlook for oil consumption in the world’s largest economy.
The OPEC+ alliance is wagering its tighter-for-longer policy on supply curbs will buttress higher prices without provoking a resurgence in U.S. shale output. On Friday, Baker Hughes Co. data showed the U.S. rig count little changed.
At the same time, WTI’s prompt timespread is flashing a warning, holding at 3 cents in contango, a bearish pattern where near-term prices are cheaper than those further out. A week ago, the front-month contract was backwardated.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...