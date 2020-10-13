Old stocks dissolve sugar

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Bearish trend continued in sugar market on Tuesday. At the Vashi wholesale market, prices dropped by ₹5-10 a quintal, tracking weak trend at upper naka and mill level. Naka rates extended losses further by losing ₹40 in just two days on higher resale pressure.
Arrivals were about 33-35 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at the same level. At Vashi, inventory was about 100-110 truck loads. Freight rates were also stable at ₹80-100 per bag.
On Monday evening, 20-22 mills offered tenders and sold about 45,000 – 48,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,180 for S-grade and ₹3,170-3,240 for M-grade.
The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,246-3,302 and M-grade 3,310-3,462.
Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,170-3,220 and M-grade 3,230-3,320.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
The stock of JK Cement Limited, last week, broke out of the resistance of ₹1,600 following which it registered ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118812281242 Despite minor price moderation, the trend remains ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...