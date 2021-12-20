Omicron fears hammer crude oil; guar gum slips in tandem

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Crude oil futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined by 2 per cent during the initial hours of trading on Monday morning following a similar decline in the global market.
The global crude oil market headed south on worries over future demand for the fossil fuel following the spread of omicron variant of coronavirus in different countries and subsequent restrictions and lockdown in many parts of the world. A nationwide lockdown was imposed in The Netherlands on Sunday. Many European nations are also looking at increasing restrictions during the Christmas and New Year celebrations to avoid the spread of the virus.
In the global market, February Brent oil futures were trading at $71.56, down by 2.67 per cent; and the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $68.61, down by 3.18 per cent.
On MCX, January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,259 against the previous close of ₹5,398, a 2.58 per cent drop on Monday morning.
In tune with crude oil, the guar gum futures also declined on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
The January guar gum futures were trading at ₹10752 on NCDEX in the initial hour of Monday morning as against the previous close of ₹11073, down by 2.90 per cent. The February guar gum futures were trading at ₹10920 on NCDEX as against the previous close of ₹11205, down by 2.54 per cent.
On MCX, the December menthaoil futures were trading at ₹987 in the initial hour of Monday morning as against the previous close of ₹982.70, up by 0.44 per cent.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...