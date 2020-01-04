Onion Retail Price Tracker: Saturday, January 4

My five: Irfan Pathan
The average retail prices of onions continued to decline in many centres on Saturday. Sambalpur, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Wayanad, Vijaywada, Ranchi, Berhampur, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Thiruchirapalli are among the centres that saw prices drop by ₹5-10/kg on Saturday, from Friday levels, data reported by the Department of Consumer Affairs show.
Onion prices have cooled significantly since the end of 2019. They fell by ₹55/kg in Mangaluru, ₹35/kg in Patna and Palakkad, ₹30/kg in centres such as Visakhapatnam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Thiruchirapalli, since December 31. Another 20 centres saw prices fall ₹10-20/kg during the same period. However, the all-India maximum price has stayed unchanged at ₹150/kg.
The minimum retail price recorded for the bulb on Saturday dropped to ₹49/kg from ₹50/kg on Friday.
Among the top four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai – where the consumption is high, onions were the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹60/kg, and the most expensive in Kolkata, at ₹90/kg. In Mumbai, onions retailed at ₹82/kg and in Delhi, they dropped by ₹2/kg from Friday's prices to retail at ₹84/kg on Saturday.
Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Saturday, January 4.
