Onion Retail Price Tracker: Wednesday, December 18

Onion prices continued to rise across various cities in the country on tightening supplies. The maximum retail price of the bulb as recorded on the Department of Consumer Affairs website, dropped to ₹150 a kilo on Wednesday, from ₹160 on Tuesday. Prices rose most in cities such as Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Shimla, Panaji, Gaya, Kolkata, Wayanad and Tirunelveli, by about ₹20-30 a kilo.

On the other hand, while the minimum price remained the same as Tuesday (₹35/kg), prices dropped ₹10-20 a kilo in cities such as Meerut, Panchkula, Kanpur, Jaipurand Cuttack.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Wednesday, December 18.

Compiled by Annapurani. V