OPEC+ voluntary cuts amounting to about 1.66 million barrels per day that were announced in April 2023 will remain in place until the end of next year, three sources from the group told Reuters on Sunday.
The cuts were set to expire at the end of 2024.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.