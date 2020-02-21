Orthodox leaf tea receives subdued export demand at Kochi auctions

The unsold percentage of orthodox leaf tea in Kochi auctions climbed 68 per cent this week following subdued demand from exporters.

It looks like importing countries are operating “hands to mouth” in meeting their requirements, traders said, adding that exports to all destinations were selective.

Of the quantity of 2,16,977 kg offered in orthodox leaf category in sale no 8, the quantity sold was only 32 per cent with an average price realisation of ₹125. The market for select best Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens barely remained steady and tended to ease.

The demand for CTC leaf was also less, that too with a fair support extended by Kerala buyers. The quantity on offer was 44,000 kg.

The CTC dust market was also lower by ₹1 to ₹4 and sometimes more. However, the decline in prices was less for some good liquoring select marks. The quantity offered was 9,18,830 kg, which realised an average price of ₹115. Major blenders lent only fair support, while exporters were selective and operated at the bottom of the market, auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

Demand was less for orthodox dust and a small quantity sold was absorbed by exporters. The quantity offered was 5,500 kg.

In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched prices of ₹107-144, mediums were quoted at ₹84-125 and plain grades stood at ₹75-80.

Mayura SFD quoted the best prices in dust varieties at Rs145, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf varieties and realised Rs242.