Orthodox leaf tea receives subdued export demand at Kochi auctions

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
The unsold percentage of orthodox leaf tea in Kochi auctions climbed 68 per cent this week following subdued demand from exporters.
It looks like importing countries are operating “hands to mouth” in meeting their requirements, traders said, adding that exports to all destinations were selective.
Of the quantity of 2,16,977 kg offered in orthodox leaf category in sale no 8, the quantity sold was only 32 per cent with an average price realisation of ₹125. The market for select best Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens barely remained steady and tended to ease.
The demand for CTC leaf was also less, that too with a fair support extended by Kerala buyers. The quantity on offer was 44,000 kg.
The CTC dust market was also lower by ₹1 to ₹4 and sometimes more. However, the decline in prices was less for some good liquoring select marks. The quantity offered was 9,18,830 kg, which realised an average price of ₹115. Major blenders lent only fair support, while exporters were selective and operated at the bottom of the market, auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.
Demand was less for orthodox dust and a small quantity sold was absorbed by exporters. The quantity offered was 5,500 kg.
In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched prices of ₹107-144, mediums were quoted at ₹84-125 and plain grades stood at ₹75-80.
Mayura SFD quoted the best prices in dust varieties at Rs145, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf varieties and realised Rs242.
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
After Kia and Isuzu, automakers from China explore options in the State
Company will now only focus on China, Korea, LatAm and the US
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...