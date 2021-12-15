Outlook negative for crude palm oil

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The continuous futures contract of crude palm oil (CPO) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed its last rally between July and September this year. It rallied by taking support at ₹1,000 and touched ₹1,200 towards the end of August. But since then, the contract was gradually depreciating. Nevertheless, the price band of ₹1,075 - ₹1,085 provided good base.
However, this week, the contract slipped below this price band, turning the outlook negative. The set up on the chart indicated further decline with the nearest support spotted at ₹1,000. On the other hand, a recovery from here will face resistance between ₹1,075 - ₹1,085 henceforth. Corroborating the bearish bias, the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is in the negative territory and the average directional index (ADX) shows that the downward momentum is considerably strong.
Therefore, one can consider initiating fresh short positions in CPO futures on the MCX at current levels. Add more shorts if the contract rises to ₹1,085 and place an initial stop-loss at ₹1,110. On the downside, the contract will most likely drop to ₹1,000 within a month as it likely to face more selling pressure since it has breached the support band mentioned above. Yet, a decline below ₹1,000 may not happen because it is a strong base. Thus, traders are advised to book profits when the contract falls to ₹1,000.
