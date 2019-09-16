Over 90% of Coonoor tea sold

About 91 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale 37 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold.

The Coonoor-based bought-leaf factory Homedale Tea Factory created a new record for the current calendar fetching a price exceeding ₹300/kg mark.

Homedale tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, created a hat-trick by topping the auctions for the third consecutive week when Oswal Tea Traders bought Homedale Pekoe Dust grade for ₹301 a kg.

This was the highest price fetched by any tea in any auction of CTTA so far in 2019. Homedale Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹286.

In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, two grades of Homedale, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹241 each. No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of over ₹200 per kg. It is significant because the average price at this auction was only ₹85.82 a kg.

The highest price among the orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹256 a kg fetched by Chamraj. Kodanad followed at ₹254, Kairbetta ₹241 and Havukal ₹201.