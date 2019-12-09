Palm near three-year high on supply shortage worries

Tracking deals: Fireside leads ₹20 cr round in SARVA
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Malaysian palm oil futures rallied for a fifth straight session on Monday and hit near 3-year high, on fears of a sharp fall in supply.
The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.6 per cent higher at 2,904 ringgit ($696.40), the highest price since February16, 2017.
A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast Malaysian palm oil production would show a 10 per cent monthly fall in November, but traders said they now expect it to fall as much as 13 per cent, driving prices higher. Dry weather and lower fertiliser use, a move adopted by some growers to save costs, have affected output this year at top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, and will continue to be a factor in the coming years, industry analyst James Fry said last month.
Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official data on December 10. Palm oil continued to overtake soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade for the second straight session, and was last up 0.7 per cent at $693.4 per tonne. The last time palm oil was more expensive than soyaoil was in February 2011. Gains in rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also helped the rally in palm oil prices.
Dalian's January soyaoil contract last traded 1.4 per cent higher, while its palm oil contract rose 3.1 per cent.
Rival oils on the Dalian exchange rallied on palm oil supply concerns in Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as soyaoil in Argentina, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils.
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
Avanti Learning trains them in maths and science so that they get into best colleges
Sangam Ventures provides seed and early-stage funding to start-ups in the cleantech sector
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...