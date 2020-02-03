Palm oil set for more losses on China virus, Indian import curbs

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Malaysian palm oil futures could fall below 2,500 ringgit over coming weeks if the spread of a deadly coronavirus in China continues to disrupt travel and normal activity in the world’s second-largest palm oil importer, brokers and traders said.
The fast-spreading virus, which has so far claimed more than 350 lives and infected more than 17,000 people in two dozen countries, has raised fears of a sustained disruption in supply chains and eating habits in the world’s most populous nation and second-largest economy.
Dalian palm oil futures plunged by their daily limit of 7 per cent on Monday as trading resumed after an extended Lunar New Year break, but still have further to fall to match the roughly 11 per cent decline in benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures over China’s holiday period.
Palm prices had already been under pressure from January 8, when top palm oil buyer India restricted imports of refined grades and informally stopped all purchases from Malaysia over a diplomatic spat between the two nations.
“The bear is out of hibernation,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor, Malaysia-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari Sdn Bhd.
Malaysia’s benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange plunged 14.9 per cent in January, its biggest monthly drop since August 2014. The contract was up 1.2 per cent at 2,634 ringgit per tonne on Monday, after dropping nearly 9 per cent last week.
Five traders told Reuters they expect palm oil to fall to between 2,470 and 2,575 ringgit a tonne in coming weeks.
Prices had overextended to the upside in an end-2019 rally and are now coming back down, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker.
The tropical oil climbed 46.7 per cent from October 1 to January 6 to three-year highs of 3,133 ringgit a tonne on expectations of lower production in both Indonesia and Malaysia due to dry weather and lower fertiliser use.
Lower demand, though, from top consumers India and China have taken a toll on prices since then, despite falling inventories in Malaysia. Paramalingam said the market will remain bearish until fresh demand starts to emerge.
Meanwhile, brokers are taking on more short positions, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. Open interest across all Malaysia palm oil contracts grew by roughly 30,000 contracts in January as prices retreated from above 3,100 ringgit, indicating a gain in shorts.
“When fear (of the virus outbreak) takes over, (falling) end-stocks are no solace. Nobody wants to try to catch a falling knife,” Paramalingam said.
Malaysia’s palm oil stocks hit a 27-month low of 2.01 million tonnes at end-December, down 11 per cent from end-November, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said in January.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...