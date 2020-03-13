Panic hit cardamom market, sellers fear trade suspension

Coronavirus outbreak seems to have created a panic situation in the cardamom market, as sellers fear suspension of trading activities in the auctions due to the virus attack.

This has forced sellers to liquidate their stock at the first available opportunity, which is evident from the increased arrivals at 72 tonnes in the auctions at Bodinayakanur on Friday. Normally, the market has been witnessing lower arrivals these days due to lean months and the end of the current harvest, traders said.

Traders also cited the end of the current fiscal as a contributing factor to instigate sellers to dispose of their accumulated stock. Many of the sellers are anticipating a further reduction in prices and this was also a reason for the surge in arrivals. All these factors have caused concern and a mess in the market, w affecting sentiments, traders added.

The total quantity offered today in the two trading sessions was 72 tonnes. In the morning session, the auctioneers Green House Auctions offered 17 tonnes, while the offer made by the second auctioneer SIGCCL was 55 tonnes.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd says that the April futures fell by 2.18 per cent or Rs55.2 to Rs 2473.8 when closed on Thursday.