Commodities

Panic hit cardamom market, sellers fear trade suspension

V Sajeev Kumar Kochi | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak seems to have created a panic situation in the cardamom market, as sellers fear suspension of trading activities in the auctions due to the virus attack.

This has forced sellers to liquidate their stock at the first available opportunity, which is evident from the increased arrivals at 72 tonnes in the auctions at Bodinayakanur on Friday. Normally, the market has been witnessing lower arrivals these days due to lean months and the end of the current harvest, traders said.

Traders also cited the end of the current fiscal as a contributing factor to instigate sellers to dispose of their accumulated stock. Many of the sellers are anticipating a further reduction in prices and this was also a reason for the surge in arrivals. All these factors have caused concern and a mess in the market, w affecting sentiments, traders added.

The total quantity offered today in the two trading sessions was 72 tonnes. In the morning session, the auctioneers Green House Auctions offered 17 tonnes, while the offer made by the second auctioneer SIGCCL was 55 tonnes.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd says that the April futures fell by 2.18 per cent or Rs55.2 to Rs 2473.8 when closed on Thursday.

Published on March 13, 2020
cardamom
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Brent crude set for worst week since 1991 as oil falls a third day