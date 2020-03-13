Panic hit cardamom market, sellers fear trade suspension

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Coronavirus outbreak seems to have created a panic situation in the cardamom market, as sellers fear suspension of trading activities in the auctions due to the virus attack.
This has forced sellers to liquidate their stock at the first available opportunity, which is evident from the increased arrivals at 72 tonnes in the auctions at Bodinayakanur on Friday. Normally, the market has been witnessing lower arrivals these days due to lean months and the end of the current harvest, traders said.
Traders also cited the end of the current fiscal as a contributing factor to instigate sellers to dispose of their accumulated stock. Many of the sellers are anticipating a further reduction in prices and this was also a reason for the surge in arrivals. All these factors have caused concern and a mess in the market, w affecting sentiments, traders added.
The total quantity offered today in the two trading sessions was 72 tonnes. In the morning session, the auctioneers Green House Auctions offered 17 tonnes, while the offer made by the second auctioneer SIGCCL was 55 tonnes.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd says that the April futures fell by 2.18 per cent or Rs55.2 to Rs 2473.8 when closed on Thursday.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
The rupee (INR) has opened weaker today, at 74.39 versus yesterday’s close of 74.21 against the dollar (USD).
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...