Papad makers lift pepper prices

Strong demand from papad-making industries in North India has lifted pepper prices in Kochi by ₹1 per kg on Wednesday.

According to Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices, several papad production units in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc are in the market to source pepper and the majority of them prefer Karnataka pepper which has a bolder look than the Kerala variety. The papad companies are procuring more quantities before the onset of monsoon and their monthly intake normally is around 1,000 tonnes, he said.

The offtake in Kochi was 12 tonnes and the ungarbled varieties fetched ₹312/kg. MGI garbled varieties went for ₹332, while new pepper stood at ₹302.