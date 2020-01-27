Pepper prices rule steady

Pepper prices remained steady, with minor adjustments, in Kochi in spite of the primary market demand after the pilgrim season was over.

Arrivals have not moved up as anticipated and the prices mostly remained at the same level depending on quality, moisture content and bulk density, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

The prices are down by ₹1 per kg with ungarbled varieties being quoted at ₹317 per kg. MG1 garbled varieties were quoted at ₹337. New pepper fetched ₹307.

According to Shamji, there are more sellers for weekend and next-week delivery, while buyers are looking for prompt immediate supply. Today’s arrivals were 18 tonnes, and the whole quantity got sold. But buyers were hesitant to buy at the same price while sellers were are not interested to sell at discounts.

However, the domestic demand from traders still continue on a limited way due to availability of smuggled pepper from Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh which is meeting the demand of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that pepper February futures remain unchanged at ₹347 when closed on Friday.