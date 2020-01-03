Pepper remains steady in Kochi market

Answers to all the questions you have about the Hyundai Aura
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
The activity was less in Kochi pepper market on Friday due to the unavailability of labourers from the head-load workers pool. As trade unions are gearing up for a nation wide strike on January 8, these workers are being engaged by leaders to carry out daily political campaigns to make the strike a success.
Since there was lesser activity in the market, the quantity arrived was very minimal at five tonnes compared to 9 tonnes in the previous day. The labour shortage has forced growers not to bring sufficient quantity to the terminal market for trade.
Besides, the aggressive farm gate sales which is in the range of 5 to 7 tonnes per day is also posing a threat to the terminal market trade. Such sales which is fetching a retail price to the tune of Rs 450 per kg, are expected to continue till January 15, when hill shrine at Sabarimala closed after the current pilgrim season, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
The market today was steady, with prices remaining unchanged at Rs 330 per kg for ungarbled. Garbled variety MG1 settled at Rs 350. New pepper was quoted at Rs 315. The cold wave conditions in North India continue to hit pepper demand in the upcountry markets. Traders are looking at the new harvest which is expected to hit the market after January 15 depending on the weather conditions, he said.
Meanwhile, the government decision to retain the 2 per cent MEIS till March 31 by withdrawing the additional two per cent is likely to slowdown the export market further, he added.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that pepper January futures remain flat at Rs 350.5 when last traded on Friday.
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...