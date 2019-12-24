Pepper steady as buying seen limited

The trading activities were very limited in the pepper market on Tuesday as all the primary markets are in Christmas mood.

The Kochi pepper rate remained steady with an average price realisation of ₹334 per kg for ungarbled varieties. The quantity traded was 19 tonnes. MG1 garbled varieties garnered a price tag of ₹354 per kg, while the new pepper quoted at ₹319 per kg.

The pepper which was traded in Kochi was a mix of varieties of Coorg, Wayanad and High range as well as imported one with lower bulk density, marketed as Coorg pepper. The sellers of imported pepper wanted to hide their identity, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

The upcountry demand was also on a slow pace, though it is getting back to normalcy. The consuming market dealers are reporting limited activity and therefore buying was slow. However, those who have committed earlier to end users, are buying now to fulfil their contracts.