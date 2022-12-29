The Steel Ministry, which has been looking at a ‘Made-in-India’ branding for steel produced domestically and exported overseas, is planning to roll out the pilot project with two companies – PSU major SAIL and the country’s largest stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL).

The pilot could see a roll-out towards end-January or around February, those aware of the developments said.

While logos and some other details are yet to be finalised, the pilot run will see operationalisation of the IT platform for generation of QR code that will be affixed on steel products.

Parameters

Some 13-odd parameters (out of 45) will find mention in the QR code. Offerings will have both the ‘Made-in-India’ and company’s logo.

Components of the QR code include name of the product, six-digit HSN code (used for international benchmarking), grade of the steel (mention of physical properties), dimensions, weight in tonnes, SKUs and batch IDs, mill criteria (rule of determining origin), address of the place where it is manufactured, among others.

Criteria for determining origin of products will be either ‘melted and poured’ or local value addition greater than / equal to 50 per cent.

“Initially, ‘Made-in-India’ branding will be started with pilot roll-out for few selected products of SAIL & Jindal Stainless. In all likelihood by the end of next month or February,” the official said, adding that on November 17 a letter was sent to the Quality Council of India (QCI) informing them about the selection of two companies and coordinating “on the agreed format ...on a pilot basis for early roll out”.

The QCI is reportedly undertaking consultations for creating an IT platform for generation of QR code. The Made-in-India logo will be used in both export and domestic market offerings.

“Once the necessary improvements are made in the platform for seamless operation, the roll out of the ‘Made-in-India’ branding for steel shall be started on wide scale with all the integrated steel producers,” the official told businessline.

Discussions with industry

As a part of the on-boarding process, the Ministry held multiple discussions with all the major steel mills, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) – the steering department and the QCI.

Discussions revolved around coming up with a common criterion for ‘Made-in-India’ branding and the parameters that need to be captured in the QR Code for branding.