At least twice the number of international buyers will take part in PlexConnect 2024, organised by the Plastic Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil), compared with last year.

In a press release, Plexconcil, sponsored by the Union Department of Commerce, said at least 900 global buyers from over 100 countries will likely take part in the three-day event starting in Mumbai on June 7. This is the second edition of PlexConnect.

Plexconcil Chairman Hemant Minocha said PlexConnect has received a good response with 600 buyers representing 65 countries already registering. They have shown interest to take part in the pivotal reverse buyer-seller meet (RBSM) during the event.

Good African interest

Among those who have registered, significant interest has been expressed by buyers from Africa, showing a strong inclination towards engaging in trade discussions with Indian exporters of plastic products.

There is good response from participants in South Asia, ASEAN, Latin America, mainly Brazil, Guatemala and Chile), CIS (Russia), West Asia and North Africa region (Egypt), Europe (United Kingdom), and North America (United States). “We are expecting at least 400 more buyers to confirm their participation over the next 2 months, making PlexConnect 2024 the biggest plastic exports summit of the country,” said Minocha.

Further, Plexconcil meeting with the Indian consulates in the US, which are helping the council, has helped in reaching out to large format stores such as Walmart, Target, IKEA and others to visit the show for sourcing.

Brazil, notable buyer

Dhruv Sayani, Convener, PlexConnect 2024 sub-committee said, “Brazil is increasingly becoming a notable purchaser of medical items and toothbrushes made of plastics, while Chile exhibits a preference for procuring fishing gear and packaging products of plastics from India. With Egypt’s significant imports of polymers from India, buyers attending PlexConnect 2024 are anticipated to actively seek out polymer producers.”

PlexCouncil is making efforts to get buyers from Norway, India’s primary export destination for plastics products within the four-nation EFTA block. In recent years, India has notably exported fishing gear, flexible packaging products, and decorative laminates to Norway.

Leading participants of the plastic industry will showcase their innovative products and technologies among raw materials, exhibit their cutting-edge machinery and present recycling equipment, besides exhibiting finished products to all international buyers.

Sribash Dasmohapatra, Executive Director, PLexConcil, said last year, over 25 companies from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh showcased their products under State pavilions. RBSM attracted 400 buyers from 51 countries.