Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) at Ramagundam in Telangana on November 12. The ₹6,500-crore project for which the construction works began on 2015, has commenced commercial operations in March 2022.

After halting production for maintenance, the plant is resuming production on November 6.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director-General of Police Mahender Reddy held a high-level meeting to discuss security and other arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit next week.

Meanwhile, the State Union of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to hold a public meeting in Ramagundam to cash in on the Prime Minister’s visit.

The party had made significant gains in North Telangana region during the last Lok Sabha elections (it won three MP seats out of the four in the State).

In a statement, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the fertiliser plant would significantly improve its availability in the Southern region.