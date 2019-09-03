The Erode turmeric markets experienced very poor arrival of turmeric for sale.

Regarding the price, some 20 bags of root variety price was increased by ₹150 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard when compared to previous sale price. But due to poor quality of finger turmeric arrived at the Regulated marketing Committee and Erode Cooperative Marketing Society the price was decreased by ₹400 a quintal in both markets and the root variety was decreased by ₹300 and ₹170 a quintal respectively.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,839 to ₹7,212 . The root variety was sold at ₹5,458 to ₹6,800 a quintal. Out of 912 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 538 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,458 to ₹6,780 , the root variety was sold at ₹5,217 to ₹6,497 . 262 bags of turmeric were kept for sale, of which 81 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,555-6,929 , root variety was sold at ₹5,19-6,660 . Out of 619 bags of turmeric kept for sale, the traders have purchased 485 bags for their requirements.