Poor demand, imports drag pulses down

Pressure of imported crop, weak demand and slack buying support from the millers dragged masur in the past one week by ₹150 with masur (bold) here today being quoted at ₹5,300-5,325 a quintal. Weak demand also dragged masur dal with masur dal (medium) today declining to ₹6,500-6,600, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,900 a quintal.

Moong and urad also traded low on weak physical demand with moong (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,200-6,500 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,700. Compared to last week, moong is ruling ₹300 lower. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,500-7,600, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,900-8,000, while moong dal mongar ruled at ₹8,300-8,500 a quintal, respectively.

Weak demand also dragged urad with urad (bold) being quoted at ₹6,200-6,300 a quintal. Urad dal, on the other hand, ruled stable with urad dal (medium) today being quoted at ₹7,700-7,800, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,100-8,300, while urad mongar ruled at ₹8,500-8,700 a quintal, respectively.