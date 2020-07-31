Commodities

Poor demand, imports drag pulses down

Indore | Updated on July 31, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

Pressure of imported crop, weak demand and slack buying support from the millers dragged masur in the past one week by ₹150 with masur (bold) here today being quoted at ₹5,300-5,325 a quintal. Weak demand also dragged masur dal with masur dal (medium) today declining to ₹6,500-6,600, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,900 a quintal.

Moong and urad also traded low on weak physical demand with moong (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,200-6,500 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,700. Compared to last week, moong is ruling ₹300 lower. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,500-7,600, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,900-8,000, while moong dal mongar ruled at ₹8,300-8,500 a quintal, respectively.

Weak demand also dragged urad with urad (bold) being quoted at ₹6,200-6,300 a quintal. Urad dal, on the other hand, ruled stable with urad dal (medium) today being quoted at ₹7,700-7,800, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,100-8,300, while urad mongar ruled at ₹8,500-8,700 a quintal, respectively.

