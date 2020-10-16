Poor demand pounds pulses

Weak physical demand and decline in buying support at higher rate dragged pulse seeds in Indore mandis with moong (bold) today declining by ₹ 200 to ₹ 8,000-8,300 a quintal, while moong (average) was quoted at ₹ 6,500-Rs 7,500. Weak demand also dragged urad with urad (bold) today declining by ₹ 100 at ₹7,400-7,700 a quintal. In Neemuch mandi, urad (bold) ruled at ₹ 7,100-7,402, while urad (average) was quoted at ₹ 5,620-6,520 a quintal.

Masur ruled stable at ₹ 5,600 a quintal on subdued demand. In Neemuch mandi, masur (bold) ruled at ₹ 5,220-5,500, while masur (average) was quoted at ₹ 4,540-5,030 a quintal. Poor demand also dragged chana by ₹ 50 with chana (kanta) here today declining to ₹ 5,350 a quintal.