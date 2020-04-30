Poor demand taking a big toll on palm oil prices

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Palm oil has been hit by a double whammy --- prices have come under intense pressure in recent weeks as a result of lockdown-induced demand destruction in major consuming destinations as well as the collapse in the crude oil market. Palm’s support factors have weakened considerably.
Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted global supply chains. Palm oil imports into two of the largest markets – China and India – have fallen considerably, not for the same reason though. Last year, African swine fever and trade war with the US combined to force China to substitute soybean with palm oil.
Now that the disease has come under control, demand for soybean for animal feed purposes has revived. Phase One agreement between the US and China is also in place since the beginning of the year. So, palm oil has become the natural casualty.
In India, restriction on refined palm oil import is in place. Additionally, there are signs that the policymakers are ready to impose severe restrictions, including quantitative ceiling, on vegetable oil imports in order to support domestic oilseed growers.
An important demand side factor that caused a price rally in the last quarter of 2019 is seen petering out. Indonesia’s much-touted B30 blending programme is reportedly floundering in the face of the massive collapse in crude oil prices. The actual usage is expected to fall considerably short of the target. Again, discretionary blending demand in other markets has all but evaporated because there is little incentive.
Crude palm oil production in 2019-20 is now estimated at 73.3 million tonnes (mt) — comprising Indonesia’s 42.5 mt and Malaysia’s 19.7 mt. Smaller origins such as Thailand, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and others account for the rest. With the start of the peak production season, inventory is likely to build up very fast with limited number of buyers on the horizon.
If anything, palm oil production prospects for 2020-21 are brighter with projected aggregate output of 75.8 mt. Malaysia’s production is expected to rise by one million tonnes and Indonesia’s by 1.5 mt.
Demand destruction combined with anticipated expansion of production is a sure recipe for the palm oil market to continue to stay under pressure. (See BL commentary March 20). Fortunately for palm oil, the crude oil market is beginning to show some signs of life. Brent has moved closer to $25 a barrel.
But it is unlikely to support palm oil markedly because palm’s own fundamentals have turned weak. No wonder, at Bursa Malaysia, CPO is trading below MYR 2,100 a tonne. Indonesian CPO is available at $555 a tonne cost and freight for May shipment.
Clearly, palm oil is a demand side story and portends for the months ahead are ominous.
The writer is a policy commentator and
agri-business specialist.
Views are personal.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...