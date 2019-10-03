Poor quality turmeric arriving for sale

Only poor quality turmeric is arriving for sale at Erode.

Regarding the price of the turmeric, some bags of finger turmeric was sold for increased price of ₹200 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, but it was decreased by ₹350 a quintal and ₹300 a quintal of root turmeric at the Regulated Marketing Committee. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,669-7,809 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,251-6,465 a quintal. Out of 1,605 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 478 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,608-6,614 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,354-6,195 a quintal. Of the 564 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 338 bags were sold.