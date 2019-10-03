Commodities

Poor quality turmeric arriving for sale

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

Only poor quality turmeric is arriving for sale at Erode.

Regarding the price of the turmeric, some bags of finger turmeric was sold for increased price of ₹200 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, but it was decreased by ₹350 a quintal and ₹300 a quintal of root turmeric at the Regulated Marketing Committee. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,669-7,809 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,251-6,465 a quintal. Out of 1,605 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 478 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,608-6,614 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,354-6,195 a quintal. Of the 564 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 338 bags were sold.

Published on October 03, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil gives up gains on global growth concerns